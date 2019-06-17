Olympic marathon silver medallist Kirwa banned for doping

In this file photo taken August 14, 2016, Olympic marathon silver medallist Eunice Jepkirui Kirwa of Bahrain reacts during the podium ceremony for the Women's Marathon at the athletics event at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. — AFP pic

PARIS, June 17 — Kenyan-born Bahraini Eunice Jepkirui Kirwa, who won marathon silver at the Rio Olympics in 2016, has been suspended for four years for doping, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) announced today.

Kirwa had been provisionally banned since May after the prohibited blood-booster EPO was detected in her blood sample. Her four-year suspension is backdated to May 7, 2019.

The 35-year-old finished second in Rio behind Kenya’s Jemima Sumgong, who was banned for eight years in January for attempting to hinder an investigation into her use of EPO by supplying false documents.

Kirwa, who also won world bronze in Beijing in 2015, can appeal the ban at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. — AFP