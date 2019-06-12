Torino complete defender Aina’s transfer from Chelsea

Torino’s Nigerian defender Ola Aina (right) during the Italian Serie A football match AS Roma vs Torino on January 19, 2019 at the Olympic stadium in Rome. — AFP pic

MILAN, June 12 — Chelsea defender Ola Aina’s move to Torino has been made permanent with both clubs confirming yesterday the €10-million (RM47 million) buyout clause has been activated.

The 22-year-old Nigerian international joined the northern Italian club last August on a year-long loan, and has made 32 Serie A appearances, scoring one goal.

“Everyone at Chelsea Football Club would like to thank Ola for his services and we wish him the best of luck for the next stage in his career,” the Premier League club confirmed.

Torino president Urbano Cairo confirmed that they had exercised the buyout clause for Aina for €10 million as well as fellow defenders Cristian Ansaldi from Inter Milan, and Koffi Djidji from French club Nantes.

“Now Torino own all their players,” said Cairo.

Torino, from the same city as Juventus, finished seventh last season, missing out on Europa League qualification. — AFP