Schick double helps Czechs fight back to beat Bulgaria 2-1

Czech Republic's Patrik Schick celebrates after scoring the second goal against Bulgaria June 7, 2019. ― Reuters pic

PRAGUE, June 8 ― Patrik Schick scored twice as the Czech Republic fought back after conceding an early goal to beat Bulgaria 2-1 at home yesterday, securing their first points of their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.

AS Roma's Schick scored in each half to cancel out Ismail Isa's third-minute opener for Bulgaria, who stunned the hosts at the Sinobo Arena in Prague when he converted a cross from Popov.

Schick levelled after 19 minutes with a shot into the bottom left corner and gave the Czechs the lead in the fifth minute of the second half, dribbling past two defenders before giving the keeper no chance with his shot.

The win moved the Czechs into second in Group A on three points, three behind early leaders England, who beat them 5-0 at Wembley in their opening match.

Bulgaria have two points, level with Montenegro and Kosovo who drew 1-1 in the other game in the group on Friday. ― Reuters