CAF president Ahmad questioned by French authorities

A staff walks past a logo of football's international governing body Fifa at their headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland May 27, 2015. — Reuters pic

PARIS, June 6 — Confederation of African Football president Ahmad Ahmad was being questioned by French authorities in Paris this morning, world football’s governing body Fifa said.

Ahmad, a former Malagasy cabinet minister, had been reported last month to Fifa’s ethics committee for alleged corruption and sexual harassment by CAF general secretary Amr Fahmy, who was then fired.

Among the allegations are claims Ahmad forced CAF to buy sportswear through a French company rather than directly from manufacturers and at inflated prices.

“Fifa is unaware of the details surrounding this investigation and is therefore not in a position to make any comment on it specifically,” Fifa said in a statement.

“Fifa is asking the French authorities for any information that might be relevant to investigations taking place within its Ethics Committee.” — Reuters