Eighth seed Barty beats Serena’s conqueror Kenin to reach quarters

Australia’s Ashleigh Barty serves the ball to Sofia Kenin of the US during their women’s singles fourth round match on day nine of The Roland Garros 2019 French Open tennis tournament in Paris June 3, 2019. — AFP pic

PARIS, June 3 — Australian eighth seed Ashleigh Barty beat Sofia Kenin, who stunned Serena Williams in the third round, to reach her second straight Grand Slam quarter-final at the French Open today.

Barty, who also made the last eight at the Australian Open earlier this year, won 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 on Court Philippe Chatrier to set up a tie with 14th-seeded American Madison Keys.

“It’s my first time this week playing on this beautiful court and I just wanted to come out here and enjoy it,” said the 23-year-old former cricketer.

“It (playing cricket) was incredible, it made me more hungry to come back and have success in tennis.” — AFP