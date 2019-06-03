Eighth seed Barty beats Serena’s conqueror Kenin to reach quarters

PARIS, June 3 — Australian eighth seed Ashleigh Barty beat Sofia Kenin, who stunned Serena Williams in the third round, to reach her second straight Grand Slam quarter-final at the French Open today.
Barty, who also made the last eight at the Australian Open earlier this year, won 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 on Court Philippe Chatrier to set up a tie with 14th-seeded American Madison Keys.
“It’s my first time this week playing on this beautiful court and I just wanted to come out here and enjoy it,” said the 23-year-old former cricketer.
“It (playing cricket) was incredible, it made me more hungry to come back and have success in tennis.” — AFP