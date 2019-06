Britain’s Johanna Konta returns the ball to Croatia’s Donna Vekic during their women’s singles fourth round match on day eight of The Roland Garros 2019 French Open tennis tournament in Paris June 2, 2019. — AFP pic

PARIS, June 2 — British number one Johanna Konta continued her comfortable progress through the French Open draw today by seeing off Croatia’s Donna Vekic in straight sets to reach her first Grand Slam quarter-final since Wimbledon in 2017.

The 26th seed overpowered Vekic 6-2, 6-4 to set up a last-eight tie with either last year’s runner-up Sloane Stephens or 2016 champion Garbine Muguruza. — AFP