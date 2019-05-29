Terengganu City FC directed to settle more than RM400,000 in salary arrears

KUALA LUMPUR, May 29 — The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) has directed 2018 FAM League champions Terengganu City FC to settle the RM411,900 in salary arrears involving 21 former players.

FAM Status Committee chairman Mohd Joehari Ayub in a statement said that the club must pay the wage arrears which are subject to mandatory salary deductions, within 30 days from the date of receiving the decision.

Mohd Joehari said the Sabah Football Association (SAFA), meanwhile, was instructed to pay for contractual compensations and flight tickets to three former players, namely Frederico Bello Saraiva US$29,903 (RM125,559), Paulo Henrique Santos De Azevedo of US$29,779 (RM125,039) and Leonardo Moreira De Carvalho of US$26,779 (RM112,327).

He also said that the Kuala Lumpur Football Association (KLFA) was ordered to pay RM270,000 in agency fees owed to official Vladir Souza Junior Adolfo.

The Kelantan Football Association (KAFA) also has to settle wages (subject to mandatory salary deduction) for three former players, namely Norhafiz Zamani Misbah (RM87,500), Zairul Fitree Ishak (RM52,500) and Mohd Daudsu Jamaluddin (RM33,000).

The Penang Football Association (FAP) has been instructed to settle the wage arrears of Darwira Sazan (RM20,000) and Muhammad Zulkhairi Zulkeply (RM18,000), while Marcerra United FC’s club will have to pay RM28,000 in salaries owed to former player, Mohd Mursyidin Maudoode.

Mohd Joehari added that Felda United was ordered to settle the outstanding payments (signing fees) and housing allowances of which the total was not specified to former team manager B. Sathiananthan.

He said all the decisions were made during the 11th FAM Status Committee meeting for the 2017-2021 term on May 23. — Bernama