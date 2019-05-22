VAR has been a success in La Liga, say Spanish referees

VAR checked 4,293 actions ― an average of 12 per match ― in the 380-game La Liga season, intervening a total of 121 times (3.14 per game) and leading to 114 changed decisions. — Reuters pic

MADRID, May 22 ― The Spanish Referee's Committee (CTA) has said Video Assistant Refereeing (VAR) in La Liga has helped in all aspects of the game after their first season with the new system.

VAR checked 4,293 actions ― an average of 12 per match ― in the 380-game La Liga season, intervening a total of 121 times (3.14 per game) and leading to 114 changed decisions.

This included the awarding of seven red cards that on-field officials missed, with 60 goals awarded by video technology.

The CTA also said player protests were down 17.3 per cent, while simulation dropped by 68 per cent following the introduction of VAR.

“Our officials have adapted very well to the changes, but so have the fans and media, too. It's like we've always played with VAR,” said CTA president Carlos Velasco Carballo.

Spain was the country most represented in European competition by its officials, with 34 designated for matches across the continent throughout the season, ahead of Italy (33), Germany (32) and England (23).

Two Spanish referees were used in the Champions League last 16 and quarter-finals, while Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz, who is the fourth official at the final, took charge of Tottenham Hotspur's semi-final first-leg home defeat by Ajax Amsterdam.

Spurs face fellow Premier League side Liverpool in the June 1 showpiece at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid. ― Reuters