Reaction to the death of Niki Lauda

Niki Lauda attends qualifying for the German Grand Prix 2016 in Hockenheimring July 30, 2016. — Reuters pic

VIENNA, May 21 — Reaction to the death of three-times Formula One champion Niki Lauda, who died yestreday at the age of 70:

Formula One organisers

“Rest in peace Niki Lauda. Forever carried in our hearts, forever immortalised in our history. The motorsport community today mourns the devastating loss of a true legend.

“The thoughts of everyone at F1 are with his friends and family.”

Ferrari Formula One team, where Lauda won two world championships

“Today is a sad day for F1. The Ferrari family learns with deep sadness the news of the death of our friend Niki Lauda... You will remain forever in our hearts and in those of the fans.”

McLaren Formula One team, where Lauda won his final world championship

“All at McLaren are deeply saddened to learn that our friend, colleague... Niki Lauda, has passed away. Niki will forever be in our hearts and enshrined in our history.”

Jenson Button, former Formula One champion

“A legend has left us. Rest in peace Niki.”

Nico Rosberg, former Formula One champion

“Thank you for everything that you did for me. I learned so much from you.

“Your passion, your fighting spirit, to never give up, your belief that you always meet twice in life, and even your patience with us youngsters.

“Myself and... 100 million fans around the world whom you also so strongly inspired to never give up in the hardest of times are thinking of you and your family... Rest in peace.”

Giedo van der Garde, former driver for Caterham F1

“Saddened by the news of Niki Lauda. Not only a huge inspiration with the biggest comeback in sport so far, but a unique personality as well.

“Personally, I’ll never forget him sticking up for me in Melbourne after my F1 career ended. Rest in peace, Niki.”

Andretti Autosport, Indy Car team

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Niki Lauda. He will forever be remembered as a legend, a friend, advocate for safety in our sport and much, much more.

“Niki will be missed deeply and our sincerest condolences are with his family and friends.”

Simon Pagenaud, 2016 Indy Car champion

“Niki Lauda was a pure example of hard work pays off! He said he had a great ass & could feel everything the car was doing.

“My hero and I wish I was a (Ayrton) Senna but I often think I was born more like a Lauda! Thank you Niki for all that you gave the sport, sad you have left us.”

Casey Stoner, former MotoGP world champion

“RIP Niki Lauda, a true icon and motorsport legend. Thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this time.” — Reuters