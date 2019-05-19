Kelantan short of imports to boost position

Negri Sembilan’s Dzulfahmi Abdul Hadi and Kelantan’s Muhammad Afiq Azuan in action during the 2019 Malaysia Premier League match at the Tuanku Abdul Rahman Stadium, Paroi on May 12, 2019. Negri Sembilan won 3-0. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, May 19 — Kelantan’s chief coach Yusri Che Lah conceded that the shortage of import players resulted in the team turning into whipping boys at two Premier League matches prior to this.

Yusri said the shortage of players, especially foreign players, would burden any team when facing their opponents who had complete line-ups.

‘‘I am unhappy at the way the team played despite the effort of the players to change their attitude in order to compete.

‘‘Not much can be done at the shortage of players and I have to put up with it until the end of the season,’’ he said when contacted here today.

At the match against Penang, Kelantan lost 4-1 at the Bandaraya Stadium, George Town, and most recently, also lost 3-1 to the Negri Sembilan team at the Tuanku Abdul Rahman Stadium, Paroi, yesterday.

Yusri said, currently, his team had only the service of one injured import player in the defensive position.

‘‘We are forced to field Cassio De Jesus although he has not recovered and place full confidence in him to play because we have no other choice.

‘‘At least the player can boost the spirit of the local players and we need to change our league chart position in the subsequent matches,’’ he said.

Prior to this, import players, namely, Raul Tarragona and Flavio Beck Junior ended their contracts with the Kelantan team.

After 13 matches, Kelantan is at the bottom of the league with only eight points after winning two matches, losing six and drawing in five. — Bernama