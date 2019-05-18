World No. 11 Isner out of Roland Garros due to injury

John Isner (pic) he has not recovered from the injury he suffered at the Miami Masters in March where he finished runner-up to Roger Federer. — Reuters pic

PARIS, May 18 ― World number 11 John Isner yesterday withdrew from the French Open, the season's second Grand Slam tournament, with a foot injury.

The 34-year-old said he had not recovered from the injury he suffered at the Miami Masters in March where he finished runner-up to Roger Federer.

“Unfortunately, I have to withdraw from Roland Garros this year,” Isner, who has made the last-16 in Paris on three occasions, wrote on Twitter.

“The foot injury I sustained in Miami had not fully healed and there's just no way I could possibly compete on the clay in Paris.

“This is a bump in the road and I'm certain I will fully recover. Hope to see everyone at Wimbledon.”

World number eight Kevin Anderson announced last month that he would also miss the French Open due to an elbow injury.

Roland Garros gets underway in Paris on May 26. ― AFP