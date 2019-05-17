Schwartzman dumps sixth-seed Nishikori in Rome

Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman celebrates winning his quarter-final match against Japan’s Kei Nishikori at the Italian Open in Rome in May 17, 2019. — Reuters pic

ROME, May 17 — Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman cruised past Japan’s Kei Nishikori in straight sets to advance to the Italian Open semi-finals yesterday.

Schwartzman, 26, won 6-4, 6-2 in 87 minutes in the quarter-final for his first win against former US Open finalist Nishikori, the sixth seed, in Rome.

The 24th-ranked one-time French Open quarter-finalist has not dropped a set so far on the red clay of the Foro Italico and next faces either world number one Novak Djokovic or compatriot Juan Martin del Potro for a place in the final.

World number seven Nishikori paid for a string of unforced errors, with 28 in total, double that of Schwartzman.

This year’s French Open gets underway on May 26 in Roland Garros. — AFP