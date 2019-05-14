Liverpool players face intense ‘pre-season’ ahead of Spurs final, says Klopp

Juergen Klopp says he will put his Liverpool players through a two-week ‘pre-season’ ahead of their Champions League final against Tottenham Hotspur. — Reuters pic

LONDON, May 14 — Juergen Klopp says he will put his Liverpool players through a two-week “pre-season” ahead of their Champions League final against Tottenham Hotspur.

The players have been given a few days off to recover from a gruelling Premier League campaign in which they pushed Manchester City to the final day in the title race, eventually losing out by one point.

They will reconvene next week to prepare for the showpiece meeting with Spurs at Atletico Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on June 1.

“We have to do a couple of things in preparation for the Champions League, media stuff,” Klopp told the club’s website.

“We have to do that, then the boys will have a couple of days off and then we have two proper weeks as a pre-season for the Champions League final.

“We will do that, we will play that, (hopefully) win it, come home and then the people get what they deserve.”

Liverpool, who defeated Barcelona to reach their second consecutive Champions League final appearance, are bidding for their sixth European Cup, which would be their first piece of silverware under Klopp. — Reuters