Allegri’s future in spotlight as Juventus travel to Roma

MILAN, May 10 — Massimiliano Allegri’s future as Juventus coach is in the spotlight as the champions travel to Roma in Serie A on Sunday with mounting speculation over his position.

Juventus have already wrapped up their eighth consecutive title, and Allegri’s fifth in as many years since replacing Antonio Conte in 2014.

The 51-year-old had insisted that he was staying despite the team’s flop quarter-final Champions League exit at the hands of Ajax, which led to criticism of his management after the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo had boosted hopes of a first Champions League in over two decades.

They were also booted out of the Coppa Italia by Atalanta.

Having nothing left to play for with three games to go this season has given Allegri time to take stock, with a meeting reportedly set to take place with club president Andrea Agnelli.

“We’ll sit down with the club and think about the future, analyse this season and what could be done better, to have a team ready to aim for success in all competitions next season,” Allegri has said.

The former AC Milan and Cagliari coach still has a year left on his contract with his annual salary €7.5 million (RM35 million).

Paris Saint-Germain, another club looking to break their Champions League curse, are reported to be interested in Allegri, while Antonio Conte, has been linked to a return to Turin where he won the first three of this current run of league titles, along with current Conte’s successor at Chelsea Maurizio Sarri.

Juventus travel to Roma having being held in the two games they’ve played since claiming the league title -- 1-1 draws with both Inter Milan and Torino.

Roma have lost just one of their last seven home games against Juventus — drawing three and winning three. Their last defeat was back in May 2014.

Juventus will also have a role in who qualifies along with them and second-placed Napoli for the Champions League next season.

Five teams are in the chase with Inter Milan third on 63 points, followed by Atalanta (62), AC Milan (59), Roma (59) and Torino (57).

Juventus host Atalanta the following week.

Ronaldo will also be hoping to finish the season as the top scorer, with the Portuguese currently on 21 goals, four short of Sampdoria’s Fabio Quagliarella.

“Cristiano Ronaldo wants to finish the season as top goalscorer,” said Roma forward Edin Dzeko.

“In the Italian league no-one gifts anyone anything.”

Dzeko added: “In football anything can happen, we saw that again with what Liverpool did in the Champions League this week.”

Unheralded Atalanta host Genoa after last week’s 3-1 win at Lazio, but not at their stadium but Sassuolo’s Mapei Stadium, because of work on their stadium.

Inter Milan host relegated Chievo desperate for a win after three draws, with fellow Champions League hopefuls AC Milan at Fiorentina and Torino at home against Sassuolo.

Napoli travel to SPAL after Carlo Ancelotti’s side secured second place in the league last weekend.

Fixtures (all times GMT)

Saturday

Atalanta v Genoa (1300), Cagliari v Lazio (1600), Fiorentina v AC Milan (1830)

Sunday

Torino v Sassuolo (1030), Frosinone v Udinese, Sampdoria v Empoli (both 1300), SPAL v Napoli (1600), AS Roma v Juventus (1830)

Monday

Bologna v Parma (1700), Inter Milan v Chievo (1900) — AFP