Atletico Madrid to face MLS best in July All-Star Game

Atletico Madrid celebrate with the trophy after winning the Super Cup at the Lillekula Stadium in Tallinn, Estonia August 15, 2018. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, May 3 — Ten time La Liga champions Atletico Madrid will play against the best talent from Major League Soccer in this year’s MLS All-Star Game, the North American league announced yesterday.

The Spanish club will face the MLS squad on July 31 at Orlando City Stadium.

The MLS All-Stars have an 8-4 with three drawn record against clubs from England, Mexico, Germany, Italy, Scotland and Spain. The only other appearance by a Spanish squad was when Real Madrid won 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw with the MLS stars in 2017 at Chicago.

“The atmosphere in Orlando will be intense and memorable,” MLS commissioner Don Garber said. “Atletico de Madrid joins the list of the many prominent clubs in global soccer to play in our midseason showcase.”

Atletico, the reigning Europa League champions, are second in the Spanish league. Their lineup includes Antoine Griezmann, the silver boot winner for 2018 Fifa World Cup champions France and a 2016 finalist for the Fifa Men’s Player of the Year Award.

“Atletico de Madrid are proud to participate in our first Major League Soccer All-Star Game and battle the many great players of MLS,” said club president Enrique Cerezo. “The US.and Canada have always been important markets for our club and competing in the MLS All-Star Game is an excellent opportunity to connect with our fans in North America and reach out to new ones.” — AFP