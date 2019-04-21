JDT avenge FA Cup loss with 3-1 crushing of PKNS

JDT’s Muhammad Safawi Rasid (left) and PKNS FC’s Muhamad Faizat Mohamad Ghazali fight for the ball during their Super League match in Johor Baru April 20, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — Super League defending champions, Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) succeeded in redeeming themselves last night with a 3-1 win over PKNS FC who knocked the Southern Tigers out in the FA Cup third round in Larkin and continued their reign on the Super League chart.

JDT were on fire right from the start and it paid off in the 8th minute via Mohd Afiq Fazali, before Argentinian, Gonzalo Cabrera doubled the score in a penalty kick in the 14th minute after the ball touched the hand of a PKNS FC defender.

However, PKNS FC closed the gap through another Argentinian Gabriel Miquel Guerra in the 48th minute before Safawi Rashid confirmed the match for JDT in the 84th minute.

On Wednesday, PKNS FC shocked JDT to enter the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 1-0 win at the same venue.

Meanwhile, Frenchman Herold Mark Goulon assisted Pahang to clinch a 1-0 win over Perak at Perak Stadium, Ipoh to maintain their second position on the table.

In the match, the Elephants were forced to play with 10 men after Muhammad Nor Azam Azih was flashed a red card, for a rough tackle on Perak defender, Nazirul Naim Che Hashim in the 72nd minute.

Meanwhile, Selangor overtook Kedah in the third place with a 2-1 win over PKNP FC at Shah Alam Stadium, and extended their unbeaten run to five matches.

The Red Giants opened the score in the 14th minute via a penalty by Brazilian import Sandro Da Silva after a foul on teammate, Abdul Halim Saari.

The hosts doubled their score through Syahmi Safari in the 79th minute before PKNP FC reduced the deficit in the 85th minute.

Kuala Lumpur recorded their second win this season via Ashri Chuchu in the 50th minute to beat neighbours, Petaling Jaya (PJ) City FC 1-0 at Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium, Cheras.

In the Premier League, Sabah trounced Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) FC 3-1 at Likas Stadium to clinch the second spot in the chart with 18 points, trailing JDT II who have three points more and one match in hand.

Sabah opened the score through an Alto Linus header in the 19th minute before UKM FC equalised in the 42nd minute via Mohd Hafizi Amiruddin, but the hosts confirmed their three points with goals by Dendy Lowa in the 45th minute and Serbian import, Rodoljub Paunovic (59th).

Meanwhile, Negri Sembilan had a goal feast at the expense of Kelantan when the Red Warriors were subdued 2-5 at Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium in Kota Baru.

Striker Muhammad Ferris Danial Mat Nasir emerged the hero of the match for Negri Sembilan when he scored a hat-trick in the 12th, 43rd, and 50th minute apart from goals from Jose Almir Barros Neto (54th) and Mohammad Ridzuan Abdunloh Pula (56th).

Kelantan closed the gap via Brazilian import, Flavio Beck Junior in the 15th minute and Mohamad Hakimi Abdullah in injury time.

Earlier, at Selayang Municipal Council Stadium, goals from Liberian striker Patrick Wleh in the 53rd minute assisted Police to equalise the score against Terengganu FC II who went ahead in the 40th minute through Ivory Coast import Dechi Marcel N’Guessan. — Bernama