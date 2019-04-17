Warriors: Cousins out indefinitely after muscle tear

Golden State Warriors centre DeMarcus Cousins (0) walks off the court after an injury against the LA Clippers during the first quarter in game two of the first round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena.― Picture by Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO, April 17 ― Golden State Warriors centre DeMarcus Cousins faces an indefinite injury layoff after suffering a torn quadriceps muscle in the NBA champions' defeat to the Los Angeles Clippers, it was confirmed yesterday.

Cousins exited Monday's game-two loss in the first quarter clutching his left quad. An MRI scan yesterday confirmed a torn muscle.

“The injury will sideline Cousins indefinitely and he will begin rehabilitation immediately,” a Warriors statement said. “Updates on his progress will be provided as appropriate.”

US media reports yesterday said the injury is likely to have ended Cousins' season.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr on Monday said the injury was “significant” and expected Cousins to be out “for a while”.

Cousins exit came with the Warriors leading 11-9 in Monday's game.

The 28-year-old collapsed to the court and failed to get up after he lunged for a loose ball.

The Warriors later suffered a stunning defeat, blowing a 31-point lead as the Clippers completed the biggest comeback in NBA playoff history to win 135-131 and level the series 1-1.

Game three in the series takes place in Los Angeles tomorrow. ― AFP