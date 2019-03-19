Sports court ends financial probe of Paris Saint-Germain

The Uefa probe was originally opened after PSG splashed out €400 million in 2017 to buy Brazilian superstar Neymar and French phenomenon Kylian Mbappe. ― Reuters pic

PARIS, March 19 — Paris Saint-Germain won a major victory today when the world’s top sports court backed the club against European football’s governing body Uefa over allegations of financial wrongdoing.

PSG had appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in October last year after a Uefa panel decided in September to reopen the probe into the club’s compliance with Financial Fair Play regulations after originally clearing PSG of wrongdoing in June.

The Uefa probe was originally opened after PSG splashed out €400 million (RM1.8 billion) in 2017 to buy Brazilian superstar Neymar and French phenomenon Kylian Mbappe.

“The appeal filed at the CAS on 3 October 2018 by Paris Saint-Germain against the decision issued on 19 September 2018 by the Adjudicatory Chamber of the Uefa ... is upheld and the Challenged decision is set aside,” CAS said in a statement.

It added that the ruling was “final and binding.” — AFP