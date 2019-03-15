Mohd Irfan delivers gold at Asian Youth Athletics meet

KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — National young athlete, Mohd Irfan Izzan Mohd Fetry put up a sterling performance when he contributed Malaysia’s first gold medal in the third Asian Youth Athletics Championships at Tseung Kwan O Sports Ground, Hong Kong, today.

The Perak youth recorded 13.60 seconds in the 110 hurdles to claim the gold while the silver and bronze went to Kentaro Soga of Japan and Mark Brian Louis of Singapore in 13.64 seconds and 13.74 seconds respectively according to the championship website, www.ayc19.hkaaa.com.

Malaysia sent only four athletes to the biennial meet participated by 436 athletes from 31 Asian countries organised by the Hong Kong Amateur Athletic Association which began officially today.

The first edition was held in Doha, Qatar in 2015 while the second edition was in Bangkok, Thailand in 2017. — Bernama