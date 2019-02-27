Tour de Iskandar 2019 in last lap of preparation

BATU PAHAT, Feb 27 (Bernama) — The inaugural Tour de Iskandar cycling championships in Johor, which will be held from April 17 – 21, is as good as ready to go as preparations are 90 per cent complete, said Tour chairman Ja’affar Hashim.

He said they were now into the last stage of preparation where the recce team was carrying out inspection along the 693 km route to ensure all safety aspects were adhered to.

The five-stage Tour will start from Nusajaya and end in Johor Bahru. The cyclists will also pass through seven districts and 50 towns in Johor.

“We have received 23 entries, including from eight professional teams – six from Malaysia and one each from Australia and France.

“Our final inspection, which begins today and ends on March 2, will cover the flat routes and hill climbs which the riders will face when the race flags off in April,” he told reporters before flagging off the Team Recce Tour de Iskandar Johor 2019 in front of the Tour’s headquarters in Jalan Mohd Salleh here today.

Meanwhile, the Tour’s chief operating officer, Azmi Juewani said the meet was organised by the state government through the State Sports Council, with the cooperation of the Youth and Sports Ministry and Johor Cycling Association.

He said the Tour also received cooperation from the Tunku Laksamana Johor Cancer Foundation, Malaysian National Cycling Foundation (MNCF) and world governing body Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) while Sovereign International Ventures managed it.

“The riders will pass through several towns like Nusajaya, Batu Pahat, Muar, Yong Peng, Kluang, Mersing and Bandar Penawar before ending in Johor Bahru,” he said, adding that the Tour might be included in Johor’s sports and tourism calendars if it received a good response. — Bernama