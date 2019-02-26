Malay Mail

German police arrest Schalke fan in connection with Man City supporter attack

Raheem Sterling scores Manchester City's third goal in the Champions League round of 16 first leg away to Schalke 04 at Gelsenkirchen February 20, 2019. — Reuters pic
BERLIN, Feb 26 ― German police said yesterday they had arrested a 30-year-old Schalke 04 fan in connection with an alleged assault on a Manchester City supporter after the English club's Champions League win there last week.

Police in Gelsenkirchen said that the man, a member of Schalke's hardcore “Hugos” fan group, is suspected of punching a 32-year-old male City fan near the away fans section at the Bundesliga club's Veltins Arena on Wednesday.

The Premier League club's supporter suffered a “massive traumatic brain injury” after falling, police said.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where his condition is described as “critical”.

The 3-2 victory in the first leg of the last-16 tie leaves the Pep Guardiola's side firm favourites to progress to the quarter-finals with the return in Manchester on March 12. ― AFP

