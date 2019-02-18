Safee sali quits Perlis over salary woes

Perlis striker Safee Sali quits after reportedly not being paid his salary for the last two months. — Malay Mail file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — The Perlis Football Association (PFA) suffered a huge blow when former national striker Safee Sali quit the Northern Lions today after reportedly not being paid his salary for the last two months.

The 35-year-old explained in a posting on his Facebook page that he had to quit after PFA failed to keep their word on settling the arrears.

“Everything that I’ve done sincerely mean nothing to the team management. The players and coaching staff have given the best whether in training or in matches.

“It’s a pity, but I have decided to do this as a lesson to the team management, who are inhumane and have no sympathy,” said the dejected Safee, who signed a one-year contract with Perlis in Bangi on Dec 18 last year.

Bernama understands that his former team, Selangor, and Super League newcomers Petaling Jaya City FC are interested in securing his services.

Several other big-name players, including some former national players, who joined the Northern Lions this season are said to be ready to follow in Safee’s footsteps following the PFA’s failure to settle their salary arrears. — Bernama