Kedah crush Felda United 4-0 to top Super League table

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — Kedah have seized the top position in the Super League from Pahang after scoring an emphatic 4-0 win over Felda United at Darul Aman Stadium in Alor Setar.

The result saw Kedah share seven points with Pahang, Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) and Melaka, but top the table with better goal difference.

The four goals of the Red Eagles were netted by Zaquan Adha Abdul Radzak in the 16th minute, Anmar Almubaraki (41st minute), Muhammad Shakir Hamzah (53rd minute) and Mohd Fazrul Danel Mohd Nizam in the 74th minute.

Pahang stayed in the second spot after a 1-1 draw with Melaka at Hang Jebat Stadium in Melaka, tonight.

In the match, Pahang went ahead with a Goulon Herold Mark goal in the fifth minute before former Harimau Malaya captain Safiq Rahim equalised for Melaka with a penalty kick in the 89th minute.

Meanwhile, newcomer, Petaling Jaya City FC (PJ City FC) came from behind to clinch a 3-2 victory over PKNP FC at Manjung Municipal Council Stadium in Perak.

The three goals of PJ City FC were scored by Pedro Henrique at the end of the first half, Giancarlo Lopes Rodrigues (73rd minute) and R. Barathkumar in the 82nd minute.

PKNP FC’s two goals were netted by Kalidou Coulibaly Yero in the 29th minute and Muhammad Hafiz Ramdan in the 51st minute.

In the Premier League, Selangor United garnered their second win this season after edging Sarawak 3-2 at Selayang Municipal Council Stadium.

The three goals of the hosts were contributed by Sergio Aguero in the seventh minute, a penalty kick by Abdul Hadi Yahya in the 78th minute and a field goal by Raslam Khan Abdul Rashid at the end of the match.

Sarawak’s two goals were scored by Hudson de Jesus in the 16th minute and Bobby Gonzales in the 87th minute.

Penang recorded their first win after three matches with a 1-0 victory over the Royal Malaysian Police at City Stadium, Penang via a goal by Muhammad Afiq Azmi in the 28th minute.

Meanwhile Sabah defeated Terengganu FC II (TFC II) 3-1 at Likas Stadium in Kota Kinabalu.

The goals for Sabah were contributed by Park Taesu in the 50th minute, Luka Milunovic in the 64th minute and Ricco Nigel Milus in the 73rd minute while TFC II netted their solitary goal via Mohammad Ramzi Sufian in the 39th minute. — Bernama