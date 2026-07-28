SINGAPORE, July 28 — Singapore recorded a 11.4 per cent decline in live births in 2025, with the number of babies born falling to 29,864, according to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

According to the ICA’s Report on Registration of Births and Deaths 2025, released on Monday, citizen and resident live births declined to 26,071 and 27,393, respectively, from 29,237 and 30,808 recorded in 2024.

“Chinese newborns accounted for the largest share of births at 56.6 per cent (16,902), followed by Malays at 22.5 per cent (6,725), Indians at 11.5 per cent (3,427) and other ethnic groups at 9.4 per cent (2,810).

“In 2025, Malays had the highest birth rate, at 11.8 per 1,000 residents, followed by Indians at 7.3 per 1,000 residents. Chinese had the lowest rate, at 5.3 per 1,000 residents,” the report said.

Singapore registered 26,499 deaths in 2025, an increase of 57 from the 26,442 recorded a year earlier.

“About 4.5 per cent of deaths registered in 2025 were non-residents. They were mostly Malaysians, Indians, Pakistanis, Bangladeshis and Sri Lankans,” ICA added.

The report stated that malignant neoplasms and heart and hypertensive diseases were the two leading causes of death in 2025, collectively accounting for more than half (52.1 per cent) of all registered deaths.

Diseases of the lung and respiratory system and cerebrovascular diseases were also among the leading causes of death, accounting for 24.7 per cent and 5.6 per cent of registered deaths, respectively. — Bernama