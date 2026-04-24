SINGAPORE, April 24 — A teenager has been charged in a Singapore court after allegedly filming himself licking a straw and placing it back into a vending machine.

According to CNA, 18-year-old French national Didier Gaspard Owen Maximilien faces one count each of mischief and public nuisance over the incident, which allegedly took place at about 2pm on March 12 at Goldhill Centre along Thomson Road.

He is accused of tampering with a straw from an iJooz orange juice vending machine before returning it to the dispenser. The company later replaced all 500 straws in the unit, with the total value estimated at S$5 (RM15.50).

Maximilien is also alleged to have committed public nuisance by recording the act, editing the footage on Snapchat and uploading it to his Instagram Story.

The teenager, who was represented by lawyers Kalidass Murugaiyan and Kanthan Raghavendra, did not indicate how he would plead when the charges were read.

His lawyers told the court that he is studying in Singapore alone, and that a parent is expected to arrive later today. A representative from his school will stand as his bailor.

The institution, ESSEC Business School, has said it is aware of the case and that internal investigations are ongoing.

iJooz previously told CNA it had lodged a police report following the incident and implemented additional checks, inspections and sanitation measures, including replacing the affected straws.

Maximilien was granted bail of S$5,000, with the case adjourned to May 22.

If convicted of mischief, he could face up to two years’ jail, a fine, or both. The public nuisance charge carries a penalty of up to three months’ jail, a fine of up to S$2,000, or both.