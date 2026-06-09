SINGAPORE, June 9 — Singapore and Indonesia have agreed to strengthen bilateral economic ties amid global uncertainties during the 16th Singapore-Indonesia Six Bilateral Economic Working Groups Ministerial Meeting (6WG MM) held today.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) Singapore said the 6WG is a key economic platform between Singapore and Indonesia to advance cooperation in six areas: Batam, Bintan and Karimun (BBK) and other special economic zones; investments; manpower; transport; agribusiness; and tourism.

The meeting, held in Jakarta, Indonesia, and co-chaired by Singapore Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong and Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, also discussed opportunities to deepen collaboration between businesses and expand investment in sectors important to both economies.

Gan said Singapore and Indonesia share longstanding economic ties, forged over decades of partnership.

“We are working closely to build resilient supply chains and create new opportunities in areas such as the digital economy, green economy, industrial infrastructure and agri-tech.

“The BBK, for instance, is seeing growing momentum in these areas, with multiple investments taking shape and a joint technology sector study soon to be underway,” he said in a statement.

According to MTI, Singapore and Indonesia are advancing plans to transform the BBK region into a vibrant digital hub, with multiple data centre investments underway, including the expansion of the Nongsa Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and new data centre commitments.

Both countries have also agreed to work towards strengthening cooperation in supply chain resilience, reflecting a shared commitment to keeping trade flowing even under uncertain global conditions.

“Both sides also reaffirmed the importance of maintaining a conducive and stable business environment to support long-term investor confidence and sustainable growth,” it added.

On the green economy front, Singaporean and Indonesian companies have deepened cooperation in areas of mutual interest, it said. — Bernama