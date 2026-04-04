SINGAPORE, April 4 — More children were sexually assaulted in Singapore last year, with cases involving family members also increasing, police data shows.

Figures released to The Straits Times show 1,031 cases involving victims under 16 in 2025, up from 943 in 2024 and 998 in 2023.

Cases allegedly committed by family members or relatives rose to 192 in 2025, from 184 in 2024 and 169 in 2023.

Overall, police recorded 2,566 sexual assault cases in 2025, nearly 10 per cent higher than 2,340 the year before. The figures include rape, sexual assault by penetration and outrage of modesty.

Psychologists say the harm can be long-lasting — especially when the abuser is someone the child knows.

“Being sexually assaulted is already devastating to the victim. But when it is committed by a family member, it is another level of betrayal,” said Dr Annabelle Chow, principal clinical psychologist at Annabelle Psychology.

“And when the family member is someone they trusted, it can affect their ability to trust people again, which will, in turn, affect other relationships in the long run.”

She cited the case of “Mary”, who was raped by a relative at eight and stayed silent out of shame and fear of breaking up her family. More than 20 years on, she still shows symptoms of trauma.

Police psychologist Lee Rong Cheng said sexual assault is “a deeply intrusive offence that violates one’s sense of safety”.

“This trauma is exacerbated when perpetuated by a known person, especially a caregiver whom the young victim is dependent on, and when it occurs at the victim’s home, (which is) typically a person’s safe harbour,” he said.

He added that behaviours such as withdrawal or avoiding routine activities are “survival strategies and attempts to cope rather than deliberate (acts of) misbehaviour”.

Experts warned the figures may understate the scale of abuse.

“While the rise in cases could mean more victims are willing to come forward… there is also the possibility the numbers do not fully reflect the situation as there will be cases that are likely to go unreported,” said Dr John Shepherd Lim of the Singapore Counselling Centre.

He said some victims are groomed into believing abuse is normal or “a sign of love”, while others remain silent to avoid implicating family members.

“In some cases, silence is not just a choice, but also a coping mechanism for the victim,” he said.

In one case, “Jane”, 15, was molested by her stepfather in a one-room flat where the family slept in the living room.

“At night, her stepfather would pat her to sleep, but one thing led to another and he began molesting her… but she did not tell anyone,” said clinical psychologist Dr Carol Balhetchet.

The abuse only surfaced later during counselling. Jane struggled with guilt, trust and feeling safe at home.

“She struggled to feel safe at home again. And if you don’t feel safe in your own home, where else can you feel safe?” Dr Balhetchet said.

* If you suspect child abuse, call the following hotlines for free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR) (noon-midnight daily); and One Crisis Centre (24/7) Wilayah Persekutuan at 03-26155555 (Kuala Lumpur General Hospital), 03-61454333 (Sungai Buloh Hospital) or 03-83124200 (Putrajaya Hospital).