SINGAPORE, March 31 — Singapore will introduce revised public health measures to curb the spread of measles after 12 new cases were reported between February 1 and March 24.

According to The Straits Times, the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) said all 12 cases involved people living in Singapore, including six who had recently travelled overseas.

CDA said there is no evidence of wider community spread, adding that “while we may occasionally detect small clusters with limited spread given the global rise in measles cases, the risk of large outbreaks in the community remains low due to the high vaccination coverage and herd immunity among Singapore residents.”

Eleven of the 12 cases were not fully vaccinated, including two infants under 12 months old who were not yet eligible for the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine.

CDA said eight cases were genetically distinct, while four belonged to a known cluster.

Epidemiological investigations are ongoing.

The agency said the revised measures retain most of the precautions introduced in February while ensuring long-term operational sustainability.

Mandatory testing will continue for all suspected measles cases, and individuals working in high-risk settings such as childcare centres with infants under one year old or healthcare facilities with medically vulnerable patients must test negative before returning to work or school.

Laboratory-confirmed cases will remain subject to mandatory isolation until they are no longer infectious.

CDA said those not hospitalised will undergo home isolation, with random checks conducted to ensure compliance.

Contact tracing will remain in place for all confirmed cases, and all contacts — even casual or non‑close ones — will be told to monitor for symptoms and see a doctor if they fall ill.

Close contacts who are unvaccinated or lack evidence of immunity will be offered post-exposure prophylaxis from April 1 but will no longer be quarantined.

Those working or studying in high-risk settings may face additional measures, including leave of absence from childcare centres or redeployment away from patient-facing roles for up to 21 days after their last exposure.

CDA said it will “closely monitor Singapore’s measles situation and adjust our public health measures as it evolves, to prevent community transmission and maintain our herd immunity.”

The agency reminded the public that vaccination remains the most effective protection against measles.