SINGAPORE, March 29 — Singapore and Asean will continue to pursue an open and inclusive approach in engaging major global powers, refusing to take sides amid growing geopolitical tensions between the East and the West, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said.

He said Asean adopts an omnidirectional approach, emphasising constructive dialogue and cooperation with all major powers.

Wong noted that this is reflected in Asean-led platforms such as Asean Plus Three, which brings together China, Japan, and South Korea, as well as broader engagement with dialogue partners including Australia and New Zealand during the Asean Summit each year.

“That is Asean’s way. We want to engage all of the major powers, even if they have challenges among themselves, we engage them in positive, constructive dialogue, engagement, and we continue to find common ground for us to deepen our cooperation.

“This is a consensus amongst Asean countries that we do not want to choose sides and we want to continue to keep our region open and inclusive,” he told reporters at a press conference to wrap up his four-day official visit to China on Saturday. A video of the press conference is available on the Channel News Asia YouTube page.

According to Wong, Singapore sees both China and Japan as equally important partners to the republic and acknowledge the importance to continue strengthening its cooperation with both countries.

“It is also true for Asean, and that is why it is important for us to engage them actively, not just bilaterally, but also in shaping regional affairs,” he added.

Meanwhile, commenting on the ongoing conflicts in West Asia, Wong said he and his counterparts from Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, and Hong Kong share deep concern about the situation, in particular regarding the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

“Everyone in Asia is very concerned, because as you all know, the Strait of Hormuz is a critical source from which oil and gas in Asia is consumed.

“Long-term blockage of the Strait of Hormuz will have impact on supplies, and we are talking downstream supplies in a whole range of industries, not just in the oil markets,” he added. — Bernama