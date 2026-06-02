SINGAPORE, June 2 — Singapore and the United Kingdom (UK) inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to cooperate in nuclear safety regulation, including the exchange of information and expertise, and the training of scientific and technical personnel.

Singapore National Environment Agency (NEA) said the agreement was signed with the UK’s Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR) to support an overarching effort to build capabilities in nuclear safety and to study the feasibility of the safe deployment of nuclear energy in Singapore.

NEA deputy chief executive officer Koh Li-Na said the collaboration will strengthen Singapore’s capabilities in radiation protection, nuclear safety, and assessment.

“Through partnerships with well-established regulators like ONR, NEA will deepen its technical expertise to understand new reactor technologies and build the institutional capabilities needed to rigorously assess nuclear safety,” she said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to NEA, this collaboration will also enhance its regulatory knowledge as Singapore continues to study the potential role of nuclear energy in its energy future.

NEA has also been developing Singapore’s nuclear safety and regulatory capabilities through close partnerships with established regulators in Finland, France, and the United States, as well as Asean partners. — Bernama