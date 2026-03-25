SINGAPORE, March 25 — Workplace safety in Singapore is improving, but the country’s roads remain the most dangerous “office” — especially for delivery riders and ride-hailing drivers.

New data released by Singapore’s Ministry of Manpower (MOM) shows that while workplace deaths fell to 36 in 2025 from 43 the year before, vehicular incidents continued to top the list, accounting for 15 fatalities, or 42 per cent of all deaths.

According to The Straits Times, the report also highlighted the risks faced by platform workers, with two delivery riders among those killed last year.

For the first time, MOM included injury data for platform workers following the implementation of the Platform Workers Act in January 2025 — and the figures underline the scale of the problem.

A total of 74 platform workers suffered major injuries, with 60 of those linked to traffic incidents. Most of the injuries involved delivery workers operating on two wheels.

“Their job exposes them to hazards on public roads and pathways all day long, putting them at constant risk,” said Singapore’s Minister of State for Manpower Dinesh Vasu Dash.

The injury rate for platform workers stood at 84.6 per 100,000 — significantly higher than the national average — reflecting the inherent dangers of road-based work.

Even as overall workplace safety indicators improved, the data suggests that the rapid growth of gig work is reshaping risk patterns.

MOM noted that while sectors such as construction saw fewer fatalities — down to 13 from 20 the previous year — high-risk industries still accounted for nearly 70 per cent of all workplace deaths.

Authorities are now turning to technology to mitigate risks. AI-enabled CCTV systems are being trialled at construction sites, with plans to make such tools mandatory for public-sector projects after the pilot phase.

But for platform workers, the challenge is less contained.

“For our driver and delivery partners, the road is their office,” a Grab spokesman said.

“We know that working on the road, especially on two wheels, carries a level of vulnerability that does not exist in controlled environments like a factory.”

The Singapore government has introduced stronger protections under the Platform Workers Act, including mandatory CPF contributions for younger workers and a standardised work injury compensation scheme.

A new safety workgroup — comprising government agencies, platform operators and unions — has also been tasked with improving conditions, including encouraging safer practices and deterring risky behaviour.