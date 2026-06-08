SINGAPORE, June 8 — A total of 2,520 Build-To-Order flats with waiting times of about three years will be offered in its June sales exercise, across three projects in Sembawang and Ang Mo Kio.

Singapore’s The Straits Times reported that the flats will make up more than a third of the roughly 6,900 units to be launched by the Housing and Development Board (HDB).

Sembawang Portico will have the shortest wait at two years and seven months, offering 875 two-room flexi, three-room, four-room and five-room flats.

The nearby Sembawang Brook project will offer 1,160 units ranging from two-room flexi flats to three-generation flats, with a waiting time of two years and nine months.

In Ang Mo Kio, Kebun Baru Ridge will offer 485 three- and four-room flats, with a waiting time of three years and one month, and will also include a minimart and an eatery.

The shorter waits are notable as BTO flats are a major route to home ownership in Singapore.

HDB said last year that the median waiting time had fallen to below four years, after delays during the pandemic pushed waits to about four to five years.