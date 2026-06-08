KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — A Singaporean artist who uses a power-washer to turn dirt-streaked surfaces into public art has reportedly been flooded with offers after rail operator SMRT erased his work near Mountbatten MRT station.

Singapore's The Straits Times reported that Marcus Pang, 24, who runs Gazing Power Wash full-time, received about 20 business inquiries after the incident went viral on June 5, compared with one inquiry every week or two previously.

“I have not gone too far in finalising collaborations yet because my Instagram, my e-mail, even my WhatsApp is in total chaos. I am still filtering them,” he was quoted as saying.

Asked how he felt when the artwork was erased, Pang reportedly said: “I was upset. I stood there for a good five minutes thinking about what to do next.”

His Instagram post on June 5 drew support from netizens and companies, as well as comments from politicians including Mountbatten SMC MP Gho Sze Kee, Jalan Besar GRC MP Shawn Loh and Sengkang GRC MP Jamus Lim.

SMRT also responded to the post, saying it would “love to chat” about collaborating on “something with a longer run”.

Pang said SMRT later sent him a direct message asking him to e-mail its customer service address, but he has yet to do so as he is still sorting through his messages.

Pang began power washing in 2023 as a side hustle while serving national service, before later experimenting with “drawing” using a pressure washer after he ran out of rainwater while cleaning his family driveway.

“I had never pursued anything artistic before,” he said, adding that he taught himself after realising a power washer could be used to create art rather than just clean surfaces.

His past work includes #AlleywaySnakes, a 20m by 3m snakes-and-ladders game etched behind Joo Chiat Community Club, which won a People’s Association hackathon on transforming underused spaces.

“Ultimately, I do this as a way to express my love for the community. You cannot please everyone,” Pang said, while adding that he hopes Singapore can also be known for art.