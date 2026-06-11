SINGAPORE, June 11 — A 72-year-old man has been charged in court for allegedly sending abusive emails and messages targeting MP for Marsiling Yew Tee GRC Hany Soh and town council staff, The Straits Times reported.

Manickam Manohar is said to have sent multiple emails between Aug 19 and Oct 6, 2025, to Marsiling-Yew Tee Town Council containing accusations of misconduct and repeated abusive language directed at public servants.

According to the report, court documents stated that in emails to Ms Soh, he accused her of “receiving cheating money”, misusing her MP powers, and described her conduct as “exactly like a criminal”.

He also allegedly directed insults at town council employee Neo Yeng Kwang, calling him a “useless manager” and accusing him of “stealing” and “cheating”.

In addition, Manickam is said to have sent emails to other staff members calling them “idiot” and “stupid”, while also making similar remarks through the OneService app.

The court heard the messages were linked to the execution of their official duties as town council employees and public servants, The Straits Times reported.

Police said in a statement that Manickam had previously been investigated for similar offences and stressed there is “zero tolerance” for harassment or abusive conduct towards public officers.

The case will be heard again on July 9, with offenders of such offences facing fines of up to $5,000 and jail terms of up to 12 months.