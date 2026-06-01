SINGAPORE, June 1 — A Singaporean woman died in Bhutan on Saturday after falling ill while trekking down from the famed Tiger’s Nest Monastery, according to Channel News Asia (CNA).

CNA reported that the 40-year-old was part of a Chan Brothers tour group that had departed Singapore on May 26 for a Bhutan Smart Saver itinerary involving 16 travellers.

The iconic Tiger’s Nest Monastery, also known as Paro Taktsang, is a sacred Buddhist complex perched on a cliffside about 3,120m above sea level and is among Bhutan’s most visited landmarks.

The woman reportedly began feeling unwell during the descent from the monastery and informed a guide accompanying the group. Immediate assistance, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), was administered on site while emergency arrangements were activated, Chan Brothers told CNA.

According to the report, she was subsequently taken to Paro Hospital.

Chan Brothers said the woman had been participating in scheduled activities prior to the incident and was travelling under its Bhutan Smart Saver package as part of the organised group tour.

Happiness Kingdom Travels, a local operator involved in the trip, told CNA that the woman had initially felt unwell even before reaching the monastery but chose to continue the trek and eventually reached the site.

The operator said that during the descent, she again became unwell and was assisted by a guide, with a fellow tourist who was a doctor later performing CPR.

The incident was described as “very scary” by a senior official from the company, who said it was the first such case he had encountered in 26 years in the tourism industry.

A senior Bhutanese official also conveyed condolences from the Bhutanese royal family to the woman’s relatives through her travelling companion, CNA reported.

Chan Brothers said it was in contact with the woman’s travelling companion and family, and was providing full support.

It added that relevant authorities, including Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) and the Singapore Embassy, had been informed.

“As investigations and medical procedures including a post-mortem examination are ongoing, we are unable to comment further at this stage,” the travel agency was quoted as saying.