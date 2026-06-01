KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — National track cycling ace Datuk Azizulhasni Awang today added another milestone to his illustrious career after being conferred the Darjah Bakti by His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia.

The King presented the prestigious federal award during the 2026 Investiture Ceremony in conjunction with His Majesty’s official birthday celebration at Istana Negara.

With the conferment, Azizulhasni becomes only the third Malaysian athlete to receive the award, joining badminton legend Datuk Seri Lee Chong Wei and squash great Datuk Nicol Ann David, who were honoured in 2021 and 2024, respectively.

The award recognises Azizulhasni’s outstanding dedication, achievements and enduring contribution to Malaysian sport, particularly in elevating the profile of track cycling and enhancing the nation’s reputation on the international stage.

Introduced on June 26, 1975, the Darjah Bakti is among the nation’s highest federal honours and is awarded to individuals who have rendered exceptional service and contributions to the country and the international community across various fields.

The award is limited to only 10 living recipients at any one time and does not carry a title.

Azizulhasni, 38, affectionately known as “The Pocket Rocketman”, is widely regarded as one of Malaysia’s greatest athletes, having represented the country with distinction for more than two decades.

Born in Dungun, Terengganu, he etched his name into the history books when he won the keirin gold medal at the 2017 UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Hong Kong, becoming the first Malaysian cyclist to claim a world title.

His achievements also include a silver medal in the keirin at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and a bronze medal in the same event at the Rio 2016 Olympics, making him one of Malaysia’s most successful Olympians.

Beyond the Olympics and world championships, Azizulhasni has amassed numerous medals at the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and other major international competitions.

Most recently, he demonstrated that he remains a force in international track cycling by winning one silver and two bronze medals at the Japan Track Cup Series in Shizuoka in May. — Bernama