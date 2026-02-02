SINGAPORE, Feb 2 — Reported cases of animal cruelty and welfare breaches fell in 2025 after reaching a 12-year high the year before, though the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) warned that the scale of mistreatment remains troubling.

According to its annual report, cited by The Straits Times, SPCA investigated 608 confirmed cases in 2025 — a sharp decline from 961 in 2024.

Most involved neglect or inadequate care (470 cases), while 138 were categorised as cruelty.

In all, 1,584 animals were affected, amounting to an average of four cases of suffering or death every day.

Cats again accounted for more than half of the victims.

SPCA described the drop as “encouraging” but said the overall number was “still alarming”, adding that “the nationwide numbers are most certainly higher”.

Cruelty cases fell across all categories, though abandonment and physical abuse remained the most prevalent.

Abandonment accounted for 42 per cent of cases, declining from 120 in 2024 to 58 in 2025.

Physical abuse cases also dropped substantially, from 84 to 35.

Many involved animals being handled roughly under the guise of “discipline” or out of frustration; 16 of the 35 cases fell into that category.

SPCA highlighted that pedigree animals were particularly vulnerable, noting many abandoned pets were elderly animals suffering from the cumulative effects of breeding practices.

“When people buy pedigree pets for their physical appearance but without consideration of their long-term health requirements, this increases the chance of abandonment when the pet grows older and veterinary fees skyrocket,” it said.

The report also referred to abuse committed for social media content, pointing to the case of influencer Eunice Ng, who posted videos of herself mistreating her dog.

In December, SPCA escalated the matter to the Animal and Veterinary Service, which is investigating.

Poor living conditions and high-rise falls remained the two biggest drivers of welfare complaints, accounting for 50 per cent and 19 per cent of cases respectively.

Dissatisfactory-living-condition reports fell from 324 in 2024 to 233 in 2025.

Cases of high-rise syndrome — involving animals falling from height — dropped from 134 to 88. SPCA stressed that many of these were preventable, urging owners to mesh their windows even if they are usually kept shut.

The group added that residents feeding community cats from upper floors may unintentionally put animals at risk, and could also trigger conflict among neighbours.

SPCA also received more reports involving pet businesses.

Cases tied to backyard breeders rose slightly from 29 to 31, and those involving pet shops increased from seven to 11.

The group urged stronger enforcement and public education, warning that unlicensed breeders often evade scrutiny by operating online.

Closing its report, SPCA said: “Everyone, from individuals to organisations, has a role to play in protecting animals from harm and improving their quality of life to a level that is beyond bare minimum.”