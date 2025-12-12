SINGAPORE, Dec 12 — A 15-year-old Myanmar girl, the first foreigner in Singapore to have her long-term immigration status revoked for possessing a Kpod, is also under police investigation for possession of scheduled and offensive weapons, affray, and voluntarily causing hurt.

The girl was issued a Special Pass to remain in Singapore while assisting investigations, and will be deported and barred from re-entering the country once the police case concludes, news outlet CNA reported today, citing the republic’s Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

“Police investigations are ongoing. Following the conclusion of her case with the police, she will be deported and barred from re-entering Singapore,” MHA told the Singapore-based news outlet in response to its questions.

The teen who cannot be named due to being underaged was found in possession of the Kpod during a routine police check on November 14.

Kpods, or e-vaporiser pods containing etomidate, were classified as a Class C controlled drug under Singapore law on September 1, triggering stricter anti-vaping measures.

Under Singaporean law, foreigners caught using or possessing Kpod, or testing positive for etomidate, may face revocation of their pass or immigration status, deportation, and a re-entry ban.

Importers of etomidate e-vaporisers risk three to 20 years in jail and five to 15 strokes of the cane, while sellers and distributors face two to 10 years in jail and two to five strokes.