SINGAPORE, Aug 8 — Restaurant-bars, pubs, bars and nightclubs in the Boat Quay and Clarke Quay area will be able to apply for extended liquor licences till 4am on Thursdays and Fridays from August 18.

The year-long pilot programme is aimed at revitalising the area, Singapore daily The Straits Times reported.

“We’ve been looking at how to make sure the place is lively – it’s part of the attraction of Singapore as a whole.

“As part of the feedback after looking at it, we decided to make some changes,” Minister for Home Affairs K. Shanmugam was quoted as saying.

Businesses will also be allowed to submit proposals for new bars, pubs and nightclubs along the Boat Quay waterfront, Circular Road, Lorong Telok and Canton Street.

This ends a 16-year moratorium on new nightlife venues in the historic district.

Circular Road will also resume being a car-free zone for events and pedestrian-friendly activities on weekend evenings and the eve of public holidays.

Shanmugam said the respective agencies will also work with local stakeholders to ensure responsible management of the nightlife spaces and public areas in these locations.

“It’s a balance – we open up more, we can expect more incidents, and we want to make sure that it doesn’t get out of hand... SRO has committed to having these security deployments and also some contingency plans in place, and we will monitor the outcomes,” he added, using the initials for Singapore River One.

Minister of State Alvin Tan said the government is keen to hold events like Formula One racing to lure more tourists to visit Singapore and liven the area .

“This gives us a fighting chance for nightlife.

“It also gives us an opportunity to engage with the landlords, to rethink concepts of what we want to bring in as well,” SRO executive director Michelle Koh was quoted as saying.