SINGAPORE, June 6 — Singapore’s former transport minister S. Iswaran is no longer under prison custody, having completed his sentence under Singapore’s Home Detention Scheme, the Singapore Prison Service (SPS) confirmed today.

Iswaran, 61, began serving a 12-month jail term in October 2024 after pleading guilty to corruption-related charges — making him the first former Cabinet minister in Singapore to be jailed.

He was incarcerated for four months before being placed on home detention from February 7 this year.

The SPS had earlier said he met the criteria for the scheme, citing his low risk of reoffending, clean record during incarceration, and strong family support.

With the completion of his home detention, Iswaran’s sentence has now officially ended.

Iswaran was a Cabinet member for 13 years and had held the trade, communications and transport portfolios.

He pleaded guilty last year to four counts of improperly receiving more than S$300,000 (RM986,000) worth of gifts, and one of obstructing justice.