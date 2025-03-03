SINGAPORE, March 3 — SM Universe (Singapore) is set to launch South-east Asia’s first K-pop training academy at *SCAPE this June, tapping into the region's massive K-pop obsession.

Spotify data reveals a staggering 423 per cent rise in K-pop streaming in South-east Asia between 2018 and 2023, underscoring the genre’s growing dominance.

The academy promises an immersive education rooted in SM Entertainment’s expertise.

Its flagship programme will feature a rigorous 21-week course, with a focus on vocals, dance, music production, and stage presence.

The journey culminates in a one-week intensive at SM Universe’s Seoul campus, where top students will also have the chance to audition with leading South Korean entertainment agencies.

“SM Universe is excited to expand into South-east Asia and nurture new talent. This academy will provide aspiring K-pop artists in the region with world-class education and serve as a springboard for their international careers,” Jaewon Jang, CEO of SM Universe, stated.

Jonathan Ang, Director at SM Universe (Singapore), added that they look forward to seeing the talent that will emerge from the academy.