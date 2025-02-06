SINGAPORE, Feb 6 — A 24-year-old Myanmar national was sentenced to 20 months in a Singapore jail today for biting and pinching an 11-month-old baby in her care.

Channel News Asia (CNA) reported that the domestic helper, who cannot be named due to a gag order protecting the victim’s identity, admitted to the abuse, which resulted in bite marks and bruising on the baby.

She confessed that her frustration with the child’s refusal to sleep led to the violent acts, the media organisation added.

In her mitigation, the helper explained that her responsibilities included sleeping with the baby and performing household chores without sufficient rest, leaving her deprived of sleep.

“I did not have enough sleep every day,” she told the court through an interpreter.

However, District Judge Paul Chan made it clear that the helper’s fatigue did not lessen her accountability for the abuse.

“Even if it was correct that the accused was deprived of sleep, there was no need to resort to abusing an innocent child and it was wholly disproportionate for the accused to have done so,” he was quoted as saying.

The incident came to light when the baby’s mother noticed a bite mark on his left forearm on November 6, 2024.

Initially, the helper claimed that the baby might have bitten himself. However, she later admitted to biting him out of frustration when he refused to sleep.

On November 20, 2024, the mother discovered another bite mark on the baby’s right forearm. When questioned, the helper claimed ignorance.

CCTV footage from November 19 revealed the helper picking up the crying baby, who was seen arching away from her.

The mother suspected the helper had pinched the baby’s waist, and after confronting her on November 24, the helper confessed to the abuse.

Deputy Public Prosecutor J, Jayaletchmi highlighted the vulnerability of the victim, stating: “He was at her mercy and he was unable to raise any alarm.”

She also emphasised the breach of trust, noting the helper’s attempts to cover up the abuse by lying about the injuries.

The helper, who represented herself in court, apologised for her actions, expressing a desire to return to Myanmar to care for her mother.

In sentencing, Judge Chan reiterated that violence against children would not be tolerated.

“Children are vulnerable persons and must be given the full protection of the law,” he said.

The maid was sentenced under Singapore’s child abuse laws, which carry penalties of up to eight years in prison, a fine of up to S$8,000 (US$5,900), or both.