SINGAPORE, Nov 28 — Eight fires reported at the North Gaia executive condominium construction site in Yishun, Singapore over the past week were “intentionally started,” the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said yesterday.

Media outlet CNA reported that the fires, occurring between November 20 and 27, involved construction materials and furniture at various locations within the site.

CNA also said that while most were extinguished quickly by SCDF officers or on-site workers, one incident led to two people being hospitalised for smoke inhalation. No other injuries have been reported.

“The fires mainly involved construction materials and furniture at various locations within the construction site and were either swiftly extinguished by SCDF or by the construction workers there,” the SCDF was quoted as saying.

“SCDF’s preliminary investigation findings indicate that the fires were intentionally started.”

The police have confirmed receiving reports and are investigating the incidents, CNA added.

North Gaia, developed by Sing Holdings, comprises over 600 residential units and is expected to receive its Temporary Occupation Permit (TOP) in June 2027.

The developer has not yet commented on the fires, CNA said, but questions are growing over site security and the safety of workers following these incidents.

Authorities have yet to disclose further details, including potential motives or suspects involved in the arson.

Meanwhile, the construction site remains under scrutiny as investigations continue.