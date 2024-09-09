SINGAPORE, Sept 9 — Singapore is enhancing security checks at all land, air and sea checkpoints from Sept 9 to 14.

Singapore’s Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) announced that it will be implementing enhanced security checks on arriving travellers and conveyances at the land, air and sea checkpoints in view of heightened security situation in the region.

“Travellers should expect delays at the checkpoints due to enhanced checks and factor in additional time for immigration clearance,” ICA said in its official Facebook page.

However, the agency did not elaborate on the reasons behind the measures.

Pope Francis is scheduled to visit Singapore from Sept 11 to 13 for the final leg of his Asia Pacific tour. — Bernama