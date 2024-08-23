



SINGAPORE, Aug 23 — Singapore will put in place temperature and visual screening at Changi and Seletar airports for inbound travellers and crew arriving on flights from places which may be exposed to the risk of Mpox outbreaks beginning today.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said similar screening measures will also be implemented at sea checkpoints for crew and passengers arriving on ships from affected areas.

“MOH, Ministry of Transport, and Immigration and Checkpoints Authority will be putting in place precautionary measures to enhance our surveillance capabilities against Mpox at our borders,” it said in a statement yesterday.

Currently, there are no direct flights between Singapore and any Mpox outbreak country.

MOH said health advisories have been put in place at air checkpoints so that travellers will take the necessary personal precautions to avoid being infected.

“Travellers are strongly advised to adhere to the advisory, especially if they are travelling to and from affected countries. Travellers who have fever, rash and or symptoms compatible with Mpox will be referred for medical assessment,” it added.

The prevailing precautionary measures to detect and manage Mpox cases remain unchanged .

As of Thursday (Aug 22), there are 13 confirmed cases of Mpox in Singapore this year, all of which are of the less severe Clade II infections. There have been no Mpox Clade I cases detected in the republic to date.

The outbreak remains generally confined to Africa, with two cases of the more severe Mpox Clade I reported in Sweden and Thailand. There are currently no reports of local spread in these two countries.

“MOH will continue to monitor the situation closely and ensure that our preparedness and response measures are calibrated based on the prevailing public health risk,” it added.

The World Health Organisation has declared Mpox a public health emergency of international concern on Aug 14. — Bernama



