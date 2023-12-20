SINGAPORE, Dec 20 — A former investigation officer who carried out vape-related probes was charged today after he allegedly molested two women while investigating them, as well as trying to obtain sexual gratification from a third woman in exchange for leniency.

Appearing at the State Courts, Zaini Ibrahim, 54, was handed 13 charges, comprising of a corruption charge, six charges for insult of modesty, and six charges for outrage of modesty.

All of these were purportedly committed against three women who were being investigated on behalf of the Health Sciences Authority (HSA).

At the time of the offences, Zaini worked as an investigation officer at WSH Experts, an external contractor that has been carrying out these investigations since November 2021, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said in a statement.

Advertisement

Between March 29 and July 6, 2022, Zaini allegedly used criminal force with the intent of outraging the modesty of two women on separate occasions at WSH’s office while recording statements from them, according to charge documents.

These included touching their chest area, private parts and lower body without their consent.

On July 6 last year, Zaini allegedly corruptly attempted to obtain sexual gratification from one of the women in exchange for leniency in his investigation against her.

Advertisement

He also purportedly insulted the modesty of two of these three women on separate occasions between June 29 and July 14 last year through sending sexually suggestive WhatsApp messages to the women and making sexual comments at WSH’s office.

During the hearing, Zaini told the court that he intends to plead guilty to all the charges but is awaiting legal assistance from the Public Defender’s Office.

He also asked if the court could extend the gag order to him as well.

However, District Judge Brenda Tan rejected his request and stated that the gag order is only to be imposed on the victims’ and not the accused person’s identities.

Zaini’s case will be heard again on Jan 10, 2024. — TODAY