SINGAPORE, Oct 12 — A 19-year-old was charged in court today (October 12) with the murder of his 47-year-old father in Yishun earlier this week.

Sylesnar Seah Jie Kai is accused of killing Eddie Seah Wee Teck around 7pm on Monday evening between the fourth and fifth floors of Block 653, Yishun Avenue 4.

Court documents did not provide more details on how the alleged slaying took place.

He is currently represented by defence counsels Sunil Sudheesan and Joyce Khoo from law firm Quahe Woo & Palmer.

The teenager appeared in court via a video-link dressed in a white polo shirt. He appeared expressionless when a police prosecutor asked for him to be remanded at the Central Police Division for a week.

District Judge Terence Tay ordered Sudheesan to prepare written submissions on the issue of gaining access to Seah, and provide them to the prosecution.

Seah will return to court on Thursday for the judge to decide on this.

If convicted of murder under Section 302(1) of the Penal Code, he could be given the death penalty, or life imprisonment with caning.

The family’s next-door neighbour told TODAY yesterday that he heard the household having loud arguments in the past, but that things were peaceful in the last six months and he recently saw them spending time outside together.

Aside from Seah, the family also has a daughter and another son.

When the neighbour returned home from a holiday abroad on Monday evening, he saw that the common corridor outside his flat was covered in blood.

The police previously said that officers received a call for assistance around 7pm and found the older man lying motionless outside a residential unit.

He was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene, and his son was subsequently arrested.

TODAY understands that his body was found not on the fifth floor of the block where he lived, but on the fourth floor.

When TODAY visited the block at around 11am on Tuesday, three workers from the estate’s town council were washing the corridor and painting over bloodstains on the walls. ― TODAY