Flowers placed outside the British High Commission in Singapore on Sept 9, 2022 to pay respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Sept 10 — It might be around six decades since the late Queen Elizabeth II was head of state of the Crown colony of Singapore, but news of her death aged 96 nevertheless evoked a tinge of sadness from some Singaporeans, particularly those old enough to remember the early years of her reign.

However, younger Singaporeans TODAY spoke to on Friday (Sept 9) said they were less moved by the news, as it was too far removed from their lives for them to relate to.

Singapore ceased to be a Crown colony in 1959 but became a member of the Commonwealth upon gaining nationhood in 1965. The British monarch is head of the Commonwealth.

The end of an era

For Mr Jerome Lim, 57, his childhood encounter with Queen Elizabeth II will forever be the highlight of his youth.

Aged just seven, he recalled busying himself alongside his family as they spruced up their three-room home in Toa Payoh after learning that it had been chosen as one of the public housing units that the queen would be visiting during her maiden trip to Singapore in 1972.

It was a huge occasion, and even the block of his family’s home got a fresh coat of paint from the Housing and Development Board — everyone was excited, he said.

Mr Lim remembers being told to be on his best behaviour and to keep his shoes on at all times during the queen’s visit.

“Of course, we all knew who she was. Back in those days, it wasn’t such a long time after our independence (from the British),” said Mr Lim, who writes about the days of yore on his blog The Long and Winding Road.

On the day of her visit, Mr Lim recalled waiting an entire day before the queen arrived in the afternoon — but not before she made a beeline to the flat’s viewing deck.

“I didn’t think she would come (to my house) so soon, so I sat down to rest, and the next moment she is at the doorway,” said Mr Lim. “I scrambled to my feet, and this was caught on national TV.”

While he does not remember what was said — the queen did not speak to Mr Lim or his siblings, but only shook their hands — he recollects “being in awe” of the occasion as he watched his parents converse with the monarch.

“She was a very special person,” said Mr Lim. “She was the head of state for a huge nation and represented the British people.”

And this was a position she held for seven decades, the longest reign of any British monarch.

And so it came as a surprise for Mr Lim to read of the queen’s death on Friday, even though he had read prior reports about her ailing health.

“Somehow, you have this feeling that she will endure. She has been around for so long,” said Mr Lim.

For Madam Tan, 73, the queen’s death “signified the passing of an era” she grew up in.

The retiree, who declined to give her full name, said she was just three years old when the queen ascended the throne in 1952 at the age of 25, following the death of her father, King George VI.

“When she began her reign, Singapore was still under British colonial rule, and the British soldiers and their families were quite visible during my primary school years,” said Mdm Tan, adding that much of her English lessons then were centred around topics related to the United Kingdom.

Even the coins and currency notes used in Singapore then carried an image of the queen’s face, she added.

On her passing, Mdm Tan said she felt “a little sad”.

“I respect her for her great sense of responsibility and unstinting devotion to duty. She was carrying out her duties right up to her last days on earth,” she said.

The queen had appointed Ms Liz Truss as Britain’s latest prime minister on Tuesday, just two days before her death. Photos from the ceremony that showed the Queen’s bruised hands had sparked concern for the nonagenarian’s health.

Mr Cedric Chow said the queen’s reign had represented an era of relative peace and familiarity to him, and so he, too, felt affected by her death.

“Those people I associate with the good old days seem to be leaving, like Lee Kuan Yew, the queen, and even my grandmother,” said the 50-year-old, who is self-employed.

“Maybe I’m feeling that way as I’m also getting older,” said Mr Chow. “I feel the world is moving rapidly forward into a totally new... period of uncertainty.”

Too far removed

The reactions among younger Singaporeans were notably mixed.

Ms Tan Liling, 36, said her “heart sank upon hearing the news”.

“While she’s an icon known to many, I see her like a grandmother figure and that is something close to my heart,” said Ms Tan, who works in sales and marketing.

Ms Tan added that as she grew up exposed to media reports about the British royal family, she felt connected to them in many ways.

“Hence it feels different from any other icon’s passing, be it politician or celebrity,” said Ms Tan. “And I’m of similar age as Prince William and Harry, so our life milestones are rather relatable, so it felt like losing a grandmother to me, too.”

Ms Tan also credited the royal family’s media team for making the queen more endearing to the general public.

This included showcasing her love for corgis — she owned more than 30 of the dogs throughout her life, according to the American Kennel Club — and her short film appearance alongside a computer animated childhood icon, Paddington Bear.

The film, which was created to celebrate the queen’s platinum jubilee, showed the pair finding commonality over a marmalade sandwich.

“It’s those little things that made her human, more accessible in a way,” said Ms Tan.

“That’s why her passing has an impact.”

But not with some of her younger peers. At least six Singaporeans in their 20s declined to be interviewed as they had no thoughts about the queen’s death.

One 24-year-old university student, Mr John Ng, said he only had some “initial shock” when he read the news.

“Then I just went back to sleep and continued with my day as per normal,” he said.

Mr Ng said the queen was “too far removed” from his life to really feel something about it.

Moreover, the queen had led a long life and died of natural causes, unlike Japan’s former prime minister, Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated.

The glue that bound a kingdom

While the British High Commission did not respond to TODAY’s queries, it released a statement on Facebook announcing that it would open a condolence book which members of the public can sign from Saturday until Sept 16 at the entrance of the premises along Tanglin Road.

When TODAY visited the mission at around 2pm, the Union Jack was flying at half-mast and well-wishers had already left a row of flower bouquets along the entrance wall as a tribute to the queen.

No one else was seen coming forward to pay tribute during the hour TODAY was present on a rainy afternoon.

A spokesperson for the British Club told TODAY that it would be similarly flying the Union Jack at half-mast until the queen’s funeral. A condolence book has also been placed at its reception for all members to write messages in and sign.

The social club added that it would also review all its activities “over this period of mourning and make appropriate adjustments”.

“It is with great sadness that we have received the news of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” said the club’s spokesperson. “The queen was much loved and will be sorely missed by all. Our thoughts and prayers go to her and her family.”

Mr Mark Worthington, who has been working in Singapore for a decade, said as a British citizen living abroad, it was a doubly difficult moment.

“I feel the loss and the sadness like everyone back in the UK, but I feel dislocated from the collective grieving experience that will help everyone there come to terms with it,” said the public relations specialist.

The 45-year-old added that in his previous career as a BBC journalist, he had been part of the team preparing for the queen’s death as far back as 15 years ago.

“I knew it was coming, I had imagined it, but when it happened I still couldn’t believe it,” he said.

“The queen was the best of Britain, the glue that held together an increasingly fractured country, who crossed political divides and united the divided. I can’t imagine a United Kingdom with her gone.”

Sharing Mr Worthington’s sentiments was his compatriot, Mr Mark Heard, who has been in Singapore for half a year.

The 30-year-old design engineer said that while the queen had been a “stable presence in all British people’s lives for so long”, now is the chance for his countrymen to reflect and then celebrate her long life and service to their country.

“It is tough to be away at such a time, but I’m sure the community will come together to raise a glass in honour of her majesty.” — TODAY