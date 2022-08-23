SINGAPORE, Aug 23 — Parents and teachers were mostly receptive to the next Covid-19 rule change where people can choose not to wear face masks in schools. To them, it will be a relief because the mask-wearing has affected children’s social development.

However, others were concerned about children falling ill during the upcoming examination period once they go mask-less.

Infectious diseases experts told TODAY that there is little risk of children developing serious illness should they be infected with Covid-19, but teachers and parents can take precautions to protect the young ones when the rule is relaxed.

During the National Day Rally on Sunday (August 21), Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced that the wearing of face masks will soon be required only on public transport and in healthcare settings such as clinics and hospitals, as well as in eldercare and nursing homes.

For schools, masks will be optional in classes.

He said: “I know parents are a little bit worried. I think there is no need to worry, we have assessed it and we think it's safe.

“Children need to be able to see the facial expressions of their teachers and of each other. You have to learn how to read faces, ‘Is he angry?’, ‘Is he happy?’. This is crucial for their learning and development.” More details will be released by the government Covid-19 task force, he added.

‘Not the best timing’

For one parent, 42-year-old after-sales manager Irene Yeo, she felt that the timing of this rule change was “not the best” because her daughter is just weeks away from sitting for her Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE). She is thinking there might be a rise in Covid-19 cases as more people go mask-less.

“We’re in the last lap, with the major exams coming up towards the end of the year... (What if) my daughter gets re-infected before her exams?” she said, adding that Covid-19 deaths among children have also been worrying.

Her daughter was infected in June and had mild symptoms, but she could not help but feel nervous. “I’ll ask my daughter to continue wearing her mask to be safe, even after the rule change,” she said.

Jackie Yeo, a 49-year-old communications manager, also plans to ask her 15-year-old son to mask up nearing his examination period should the restrictions be lifted before then.

“I notice that when my son comes back from school, he can be quite sweaty and may feel uncomfortable wearing the mask... So it's good they will be allowing (students) to take off their masks,” she said.

“But nearing the exam periods, I’ll prefer that my son takes extra precaution and wear a mask, in addition to our ongoing efforts to eat healthily and take extra vitamins.” As for 50-year-old service controller Edwin Lee, removing masks will help his 11-year-old daughter and 15-year-old son see the whiteboard better without their glasses fogging up and affecting their vision.

“They also won’t have as much mask acne,” he added.

“Wearing their mask for such long periods can be uncomfortable and it may be distracting in class for them.” Teachers approached by TODAY spoke on the condition of anonymity because they are not authorised to speak to the media.

One secondary school teacher said she is glad that there will be a choice to not wear masks in school soon, but she is worried about the timing of it.

“I am concerned that there might be a higher chance of the students getting Covid-19.

“The exams are just right around the corner and it might affect their grades (should they fall sick) and whether they can advance to the next level.” However, a primary school teacher said that removing masks would help students project their voice in class when answering questions, improving class participation.

“We can also see their faces, recognise them easily and connect with them better,” she added.

Hard to read emotions, facial expressions

Jasmine Hoo is not too concerned about her children getting re-infected with Covid-19. Rather, the 41-year-old food delivery rider is more worried about her son’s social skills. He is now six years old and in Kindergarten 2. Her other children are aged 15 and 10.

“When the prime minister said that children need to see the facial expressions of others, I couldn’t help but agree because I feel like younger children don’t look at people’s faces and understand each other well,” Hoo said.

She noted that her youngest son and his peers are used to looking at masked faces, which means that they miss facial cues and expressions when interacting with others.

“(My son and his schoolmates) can’t easily tell if they’re being cheeky or angry with each other from facial expressions,” she said.

She added that her three children have been taught proper hygiene habits such as washing their hands, so she is not worried about them catching diseases. “It’s warm and humid, I’m sure they can’t wait to take off their masks,” Hoo added.

One preschool teacher who did not want to be identified also said that removing masks would help her teach kindergarten children phonics better because they can see her mouth movement and mimic the way she speaks.

“I take care of three-year-olds, who are ‘Covid babies’,” she said, referring to children born during the pandemic.

“They’ve been so used to seeing other humans with masks, it will take some time for them to transit to this new normal, but it will definitely help them with their social skills and allow them to interact freely without their masks as a barrier.” With the change in rule, teachers need not have to help children put on their masks after they play outdoors, but she foresees some challenges ahead.

“Children in kindergartens are prone to falling sick and some are not eligible for the Covid-19 vaccination yet,” she said.

“They are still learning how to practise proper hygiene or they might be too slow to cover their faces when they cough or sneeze, so illnesses will definitely spread. For teachers, we can’t afford to fall sick so we have to be careful.”

Like the other teachers who spoke to TODAY, she plans to continue wearing her mask in school when possible, to reduce her chances of catching the coronavirus and spreading it to others.

-Keep sick children home- Infectious disease experts told TODAY that no mask-wearing in schools can be good, but there are ways to reduce the spread of the virus.

Professor Dale Fisher, who is professor of medicine at the NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, said: “While masks are important to prevent spread, this comes at a cost. Facial expressions and non-verbal communications add so much to social interactions.

“The pros and cons of all interventions have to be assessed regularly at each phase of the pandemic... Mandated masks cannot be the way forward indefinitely because people need to see faces.”

Dr Asok Kurup, an infectious diseases specialist at Mount Elizabeth Hospital, emphasised that there is little risk of children developing serious illness when infected with Covid-19, especially since most are vaccinated.

As of July 31, 76 per cent of five- to 11-year-olds and 97 per cent of 12- to 19-year-olds have been fully vaccinated.

However, he cautioned that families living with older relatives should take extra precautions, especially if they are at higher risk of developing severe disease.

“Parents should always encourage their children to practise good hygiene especially when they return home to vulnerable, elderly relatives... Advise children to avoid others that appear ill, wash their hands frequently at school and when they get home, to change out of their school clothes, wash their face and hands or even shower,” he suggested.

Prof Fisher also suggested that schools support home-based learning so that students do not feel pressured to return to school when sick.

“Alternatively, if there are very minor symptoms and a decision is made to go to school, they can wear a mask and keep a safe distance from others.

“People are most infective early on, so even staying away for the first few days will be respectful to fellow students,” he said.

On this note, Dr Asok from Mount Elizabeth Hospital said that parents should keep sick children at home, even if it is a common flu, calling it a “civic duty”.

Professor Paul Tambyah, senior consultant at the National University Hospital's division of infectious diseases, said that teachers should be trained to spot sick children and instruct them to go home.

“In our early childcare centres, teachers are well-trained to spot sick children and would send them home to prevent outbreaks of hand, foot and mouth disease. It is logical for school teachers to be trained to do the same (for other illnesses).”

Prof Tambyah, who is also professor for medicine at the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine in the National University of Singapore, added that parents can get their children to wear their masks if need be.

However, he said that the benefits of learning to communicate effectively and to pick up the facial expressions of their classmates and teachers outweigh the risk of disease transmission. ― TODAY