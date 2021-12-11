After extension of validity, less than half had redeemed SingapoRediscovers Vouchers as of Dec 1, says STB

A tour of kelongs off Singapore is among the options available to people wishing to redeem their SingapoRedidscovers Vouchers. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Dec 11 — Less than half of Singapore’s adult population has used their SingapoRediscovers Vouchers (SRVs), despite the Government’s announcement last month extending the validity of the vouchers until next March.

In response to queries from TODAY, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said yesterday that as of Dec 1, about 1.4 million Singaporeans have used their vouchers at least once, making more than 1.8 million transactions.

This figure is slightly higher than the update provided by the agency on Nov 1, which showed that close to 1.3 million Singaporeans have used their vouchers at least once.

TODAY reported previously that by March 28, more than 760,000 adult Singaporeans aged 18 and above had redeemed their vouchers, while another 2.2 million had yet to do so.

This means that some 2.96 million people received vouchers.

The Government announced in August last year each adult Singapore citizen will receive S$100 worth of vouchers to be used for local attractions and tours here with the aim of boosting domestic tourism.

The vouchers could be used from Dec 1, 2020 to the end of June 2021. The redemption deadline was then extended in late April to Dec 31.

In a bid to boost its uptake, the agency announced on Nov 22 that it would further extend the validity of the vouchers to March 31 next year but bookings must be made by the end of this year.

For those wondering what to redeem their vouchers for this year-end holiday, here are some suggestions:

1) SkyHelix Sentosa

Opening next Wednesday, the attraction is Singapore’s highest-open air panoramic ride at 79m above sea level. It is named after its vertical helix-like structure.

Visitors will get a chance to sit on it and have a full view of Sentosa island and the neighbouring Southern Islands for 12 minutes as it gently rotates in a spiral motion.

An adult round trip ticket for a Cable Car Sky pass and a ticket for the SkyHelix comes up to S$40.

2) Let’s Go Kelong Tour

For those who want to see the rustic side of Singapore, Let’s Go Tour offers a three-hour boat tour that takes visitors through the waters around the north-eastern islands of Singapore, including Pulau Ubin.

Those on the tour will get to explore the mangrove swamps and kelongs (a wooden platform built in the waters). There will also be a pit stop at a floating restaurant and fish farm, where a guide will walk visitors through the type of seafood that can be found in Singapore’s waters.

The tour costs S$100 for adults and S$90 for children from Mondays to Thursdays. It costs S$110 for adults and S$100 for children from Fridays to Sundays as well as public holidays.

3) Bungee Jump at Skypark Sentosa

The Bungee Jump at Skypark Sentosa, operated by the AJ Hackett Group, allows visitors to free-fall 47m from a tower.

Those who choose to jump will have a view of Sentosa and receive a certificate at the end of their experience.

There will be instructors on hand to guide visitors, who must be at least 1.2m tall to bungee jump.

Tickets cost S$79 when purchased through the Klook website. The Skypark operates daily from 12.30pm to 7pm. However, the park will be closed next Tuesday and Wednesday.

4) The Intan Peranakan Heritage Museum

This terrace house-turned-museum at Joo Chiat features various objects and items related to Peranakan history.

Its owner, Mr Alvin Yapp, has curated various objects from Peranakan culture, such as tiffin carriers with floral motifs to beaded shoes commonly worn by nyonya women, for more than 30 years.

Visitors who opt for the tour with the tea experience will also be provided with home-made refreshments such as traditional nyonya kueh and tea.

The tour and tea experience costs S$60 for adults, S$50 for those aged 13 to 17 and S$30 for those aged three to 12. Tickets can be purchased through the Klook website.

5) Boeing 737 Experience

The Boeing 737 flight simulator, run by the Flight Experience company, allows people to try their hand at flying a plane without having to actually take off.

During the 60-minute session, visitors will be guided by a commercial pilot on how to manage the controls and take off at an airport.

Up to two friends can observe, free-of-charge, from the jump seats at the rear of the flight deck.

The 60-minute session for a single adult flyer costs S$236, which means that interested people will have to top their vouchers up with cash. A shorter 30-minute session is available for S$156. Tickets can be purchased through the GlobalTix website. — TODAY